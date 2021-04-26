Sharil Tarmizi steps down as chairman of Opcom Holdings

Opcom Holdings Bhd announced that Datuk Mohamed Sharil Tarmizi is stepping down as its Independent non-executive chairman with immediate effect after having served on the board as an independent non-executive director and chairman since July 16, 2019. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Opcom Holdings Bhd announced that Datuk Mohamed Sharil Tarmizi is stepping down as its Independent non-executive chairman with immediate effect after having served on the board as an independent non-executive director and chairman since July 16, 2019.

This is following his recent appointment by the Minister of Finance to the board of directors of Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), a special purpose vehicle owned by the government tasked with the development and deployment of a wholesale 5G network for Malaysia, Opcom said in a statement here today.

“As part of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) regulatory compliance and requirement for good governance to the DNB, MCMC has determined that a director of DNB shall not also be a director or officer of a telecommunications equipment provider as defined in Bursa Malaysia’s Sector Classification of Listed Issuers.”

“In order to comply with this regulatory requirement by MCMC, Sharil has to relinquish his position as chairman and Independent non-executive director in Opcom,” the statement added.

The board and the company respect the requirements of MCMC, it said. — Bernama