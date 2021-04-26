FBM KLCI remains higher at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia’s key index remained higher at mid-afternoon, in line with most regional markets, aided by gains in selected healthcare counters, dealers said. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Bursa Malaysia’s key index remained higher at mid-afternoon, in line with most regional markets, aided by gains in selected healthcare counters, dealers said.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 10.11 points to 1,618.54 compared to Friday’s close of 1,608.43.

The market bellwether opened 2.31 points higher at 1,610.74.

However, overall market breadth was negative as losers surpassed gainers by 581 versus 504, while 394 counters were unchanged, 718 untraded and 41 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.90 billion shares worth RM3.88 billion.

Rubber glove stocks took the spotlight today with Hartalega putting on 42 sen to RM11.20, Supermax jumped 34 sen to RM6.29, while Top Glove rose 19 sen to RM5.92.

Among other heavyweights, Maybank and TNB added 4.0 sen each to RM8.30 and RM10.04, respectively, Public Bank improved 2.0 sen to RM4.19, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.87, while IHH Healthcare slipped 8.0 sen to RM5.40.

Among the active counters, Minda Global and Focus Dynamics gained 2.0 sen each to 19 sen and 14.5 sen, respectively, AT Systematization earned half-a-sen to 10.5 sen, and Rubberex added 7.0 sen to RM1.47.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index recovered 68.28 points to 11,908.74, the FBMT 100 went up 71.11 points to 11,563.17, the FBM 70 jumped 92.19 points to 15,700.09, the FBM Emas Shariah surged 109.17 points to 13,416.86, and the FBM ACE chalked up 208.27 points to 8,894.32.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index climbed 29.72 points to 6,872.01, the Financial Services Index was higher by 48.45 points at 15,022.68, and the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.63 of-a-point to 196.77. — Bernama