AirAsia partners RinggitPlus to set up one-stop financial marketplace

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 ― Low-cost airline giant AirAsia Group Bhd has partnered with RinggitPlus, Malaysia's leading financial platform, to set up airasia money, a one-stop financial centre that will be available under AirAsia super app.

Airasia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said airasia money serves as an aggregator, offering the best-matched options to suit customers' needs and goals and helping them to finance or achieve them.

“We look forward to playing a key role in driving financial inclusion in Asean and supporting millions of customers across the region,” he said.

Speaking at a hybrid press conference today, he said airasia money is a financial marketplace that offers an affordable and comprehensive comparison of financial products and services for customers, providing them with options for financial solutions, awareness and education.

Meanwhile, airasia money head Mohamad Hafidz Mohd Fadzil said it is looking at launching in a new market almost every quarter this year, including Indonesia in the third quarter, the Philippines in the fourth quarter as well as in Thailand.

“Singapore.. maybe early next year. It is a highly regulated, very mature market. We will work with the emerging markets first,” he said.

He said the platform currently offers credit card and personal loans in partnership with RinggitPlus, but the services will soon be expanded to feature comparison of other financial products and solutions like insurance, investments, financial awareness and education, payments, as well as Islamic financial products and services. ― Bernama