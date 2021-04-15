Maybank to reschedule 61st AGM, says chairman

A man walks past a Maybank branch at the Dayabumi Complex in Kuala Lumpur, March 30, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Maybank has decided to reschedule its 61st annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders, which was originally planned for today, owing to a technical issue faced by remote participation and voting facility provider Tricor Investor & Issuing House Services Sdn Bhd (Tricor).

Chairman Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa said a notice of the new meeting date will be announced to Bursa Malaysia in due course and will also be made available on Maybank’s website at www.maybank.com.

He said the bank would like to convey its deepest apologies to all shareholders for the inconvenience and will be notifying them of the new meeting date in due course.

“We appreciate that our shareholders had taken time to try to log in today to follow the proceedings of the meeting and wish to assure all of them that we will be reaching out to them to update them of the next meeting arrangements,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Tricor expressed its deepest apologies for the AGM’s postponement due to a technical issue.

“We would like to now assure our stakeholders that we have identified the root cause of the downtime which has been duly rectified as well as tested for its efficacy.

“The inconvenience to our clients and business partners is deeply regretted and all steps are being taken to ensure that all our forthcoming virtual AGMs proceed smoothly,” it said. — Bernama