Johor’s Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex second phase targets RM5b in investment

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (centre) said the second phase from 2020 to 2025, the Johor Petroleum Development Corporation is targeting new investments worth about RM5 billion — Picture by Ben Tan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 15 — Johor Petroleum Development Corporation Berhad (JPDC) is targeting an investment of RM5 billion for the second phase of the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIPC) development that will span from 2020 to 2025.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the new investments involved the downstream oil and gas sector, as well as other related support activities.

He explained that the first phase of PIPC which started from 2012 to 2019 has succeeded in attracting investments worth RM120.7 billion, especially from the Pengerang Petronas Integrated Complex by Petronas and the Pengerang Deep Sea Terminal (PDT) by the Dialog Group.

“These two investments have created a total of 6,500 new jobs in various skilled areas.

“For the second phase from 2020 to 2025, JPDC is targeting new investments worth about RM5 billion,” said Mustapa in a media conference after announcing the development of the second phase of the PIPC project here at Jen Hotel in Puteri Harbour here.

Mustapa said that JPDC also plans to obtain funds to improve the infrastructure and public facilities to support the growth of the downstream oil and gas industry in Pengerang.

He explained that this was because the federal government, during the first phase, had allocated development funds worth RM2.48 billion to implement 25 work packages for the construction of highways and roads, upgrading federal roads, construction of drainage and drainage networks in industrial areas, as well as the construction of public infrastructure such as halls, fire stations, police stations and health clinics.

“At the same time, the state government has also released a fund worth RM1 billion for the construction of new settlements to support the industrial development in the area,” he said.

Mustapa explained that during the second phase, JPDC will also implement a training programme to improve the skills of the local workforce so that they have the opportunity to work in downstream oil and gas operations, not only in PIPC but throughout Malaysia.

“From 2013 to March this year, JPDC has conducted 58 skills upgrading programs involving 4,097 local workers who received training at 12 public technical training institutions throughout Malaysia with almost all of them getting high-skilled jobs,” said the Jeli MP.

Meanwhile, JPDC chief executive Mohd Yazid Ja’afar said that part of the investment target has been achieved involving the expansion of PDT projects worth RM1.6 billion and the expansion of Petronas projects worth RM600 million.

He said there are more investors who are keen, but it will not be announced immediately due to the current Covid-19 situation.