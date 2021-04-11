Harumanis mango output to hit 3,336 tonnes this year, says minister

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee addresses reporters during the soft launch of the Malaysian Agriculture and Horticulture Agrotourism Show in Serdang August 26, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PADANG BESAR, April 11 — A total of 3,336 tonnes of Harumanis mangoes worth RM66.7 million from Perlis are expected to be produced throughout the season this year.

Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) Minister, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said this would benefit 2,415 Harumanis farmers across Perlis.

“Hence, a joint promotion involving all parties, including government agencies and private companies, to promote the mangoes via the ‘Harumanis Kembali Lagi’ campaign is being held from today until June 30.”

He said this to reporters after launching the campaign, organised by the Malaysia Agriculture Department at the Bukit Temiang Agriculture complex, Beseri, near here.

Kiandee said the Harumanis mango industry would not only increase the traders’ income but also have a significant impact on the economy as well as agro-tourism and the downstream industries in Perlis.

In this regard, he said the Agriculture Department had also established a strategic partnership with several delivery companies such as Pos Malaysia, Citylink and Line Clear by taking into account the delivery experienced during the movement control order (MCO) period last year.

Among the improvements made were the use of stronger three-ply boxes, special trucks to transport the mangoes, and on the Harumanis collection centres. — Bernama