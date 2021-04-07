Raya Airways strengthens fleet with additional Boeing aircraft

File picture shows a Raya Airways plane carrying the first batch of vaccines for frontliners touches down at Kuching International Airport. — Picture by Chimon Upon via Borneo Post Online

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Raya Airways Sdn Bhd has strengthened its fleet with the arrival of an additional Boeing 767-200F aircraft to boost the airline’s capacity and efficiencies.

Its managing director Mohamad Najib Ishak said Raya Airways is committed to serving as one of the key enablers in the supply chain ecosystem, which reflects its unique position in transporting goods requiring a high level of speed, reliability, and security for customers.

“The accelerated growth of e-commerce also has reshaped our commitment to anticipate and respond to the evolving needs of our customers and to expand our footprint in the region.

“Our regional network currently consists of over 70 commercial flights per week of which capital cities and other major business centres are interconnected,” he said in a statement today.

The newly inducted aircraft has the load capacity of approximately 40 tonnes and an estimation of 5,500km flying range.

“With this newest addition, Raya Airways’ total fleet size has increased to four aircraft comprising two other Boeing 767-200F and one Boeing 737-400F aircraft,” it said. — Bernama