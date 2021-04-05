Sellers participation up 50pc during Lazada’s birthday sale

An employee is seen at the headquarters of Lazada Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur November 11, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — e-Commerce platform, Lazada, saw sellers’ participation increasing by 50 per cent year-on-year during its ninth Birthday Sale celebration, held on March 27, 2021.

In a statement today, it said more than 80 per cent of local LazMall brands had also participated in the one-day birthday sale.

Meanwhile, top-performing sellers that leveraged Lazada’s Sponsored Solutions — its suite of digital marketing tools which include Sponsored Discovery — achieved a return of investment of over RM9,500 for every RM1 invested.

“Additionally, more than 1,000 sellers benefitted from joining the Sponsored Affiliate campaign, as 100 per cent of their sales came in via this channel,” it said.

Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer and Lazada Group chief strategy officer Magnus Ekbom said the unwavering support from consumers, brand partners and sellers has taken the brand to where it is today in Malaysia.

“The support shown has made Lazada a catalyst in changing the way people shop and how merchants do business, as well as boosting the local economy.

“These further cements our position as a preferred and trusted e-commerce platform in Malaysia,” he said.

With the pandemic forcing people to stay at home, Lazada said its e-commerce livestream and gamification features kept Malaysians engaged during the Birthday Sale.

It also said the iconic two-hour Lazada Super Party Show recorded more than two million viewers across all platforms, while the average time spent playing LazGames via the Lazada application had also doubled.

“Shoppers also voted 11 million times on LazFeed for a Lazada surprise birthday gift,” it said, adding that the number of Malaysian users using Lazada Wallet as their preferred payment method had also increased twofold this year.

Lazada’s logistics capabilities were also critical to the campaign, with riders travelling more than 124,000 kilometres to ensure shoppers received their packages on time, it added. — Bernama