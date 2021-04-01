Suez Canal chairman says losses from Ever Given blockage could reach US$1b

File photo showing the Ever Given container ship in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. — Picture by Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

CAIRO, April 1 — The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority said yesterday, in an interview with Egypt’s Sada El-Balad TV, that losses and damages from the Ever Given blockage could reach around US$1 billion (RM4.15 billion).

“The amount of damage and losses, and how much the dredgers consumed, will be calculated. Estimates, God willing, will reach a billion dollars and a little bit more, this is the country’s right,” the chairman, Osama Rabie, said. — Reuters