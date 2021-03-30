CyberSecurity Malaysia, Celcom and Huawei team up for 5G development

In a joint statement today, the parties said via the MoU, a 5G Cyber Security Test Lab will be established to achieve the objectives of the collaboration, which will be the first of its kind in the South-east Asian region. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), Celcom Axiata Bhd, and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd have formed an alliance through a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the objective of understanding, learning, managing, mitigating, and reducing threats related to 5G security.

In a joint statement today, the parties said via the MoU, a 5G Cyber Security Test Lab will be established to achieve the objectives of the collaboration, which will be the first of its kind in the South-east Asian region.

“The 5G Cyber Security Test Lab, which will be built within CyberSecurity Malaysia’s premises in Cyberjaya, will not only execute test cases pertaining to Internet of Things (IoT) and telecommunications security but also improve the country’s preparedness in responding to cyber-attacks in relation to 5G.

“This initiative is also timely with the recent announcement of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint or MyDigital by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, where 5G is expected to be rolled out by the end of this year,” it said.

The facility will encompass a comprehensive 5G Test Bed ecosystem incorporating technologies such as 5G radio access network (RAN), Edge Network, Core Network, Cloud Application, as well as End User devices which are equipped with security test tools and equipment.

CSM chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Amirudin Abdul Wahab said this MoU aimed to establish a strategic partnership on technological capabilities, strengths and capacities, in which CSM finds necessary to adopt in realising the cybersecurity vision.

“Cyber threats are on the rise and national security as well as public safety are of the utmost importance in our daily operations. Thus, the relevant skill sets, knowledge, and tools are required to protect organisations and individuals from cyber threats,” he said.

Huawei Malaysia CEO Michael Yuan said that the company is well-positioned to provide the technology, services and solutions needed to overcome cybersecurity risks.

“Cyber-attacks have become so rampant and can be extremely damaging to both individuals and businesses. In line with Malaysia’s ambition to be the Asean Digital Hub, it is our responsibility as a technology partner to help the country realise that vision, by working on cybersecurity initiatives and building cybersecurity awareness,” he said.

The parties will also jointly identify strategic core areas in managing, mitigating and reducing threats to cybersecurity and introduce the NESAS (Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme) or other equivalent standards and requirements into Malaysia’s 5G network industry.

The 5G Cyber Security Test Lab will showcase Huawei’s focus on security research and development which is evidenced through the secure operation of hundreds of long-term evolution networks all over the world over the past decade. — Bernama