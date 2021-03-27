DRB-Hicom, Malakoff keen to invest in Pagoh special economic zone, says Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin spoke when launching the Pagoh Special Economic Zone Phase 1 at the Sime Darby Gallery in Pagoh March 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

MUAR, March 27 — DRB-Hicom Bhd and Malakoff Corporation Bhd have expressed their interest to invest in the Pagoh Special Economic Zone that was officially launched here today.

Announcing this, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said DRB-Hicom, through subsidiary Proton Holdings Bhd, planned to build an automotive-related component manufacturing plant similar to the one in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

“(These investments) involve two large companies I have directly contacted Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, the biggest shareholder in both companies (DRB-Hicom and Malakoff), and received confirmation of what I announced just now (during his speech at the launch) with regard to his interest to come here,” he told a media conference after launching the first phase of the Pagoh Special Economic Zone at Sime Darby’s sales gallery here.

As for Malakoff, he said one of the group’s subsidiaries aimed to build a plant to produce solar panels for solar power generation.

“This will also involve a large investment and a lot of employees, and I very much welcome the investments. I hope it can be carried out in this first phase,” said Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh Member of Parliament. — Bernama