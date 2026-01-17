KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today praised several DAP ministers for supporting policies that protect Malay and Bumiputera interests, pushing back against criticism of Umno’s cooperation with the party under the unity government.

Winding up the Umno General Assembly 2025, Zahid said DAP ministers, including Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Transport Minister Anthony Loke, had consistently backed initiatives aimed at safeguarding the welfare of Malays, particularly those in vulnerable sectors.

Zahid cited the Prime Minister’s decision to appoint Gobind to the Bumiputera Economic Congress committee, noting that the move was consistent with historical precedent, recalling that non-Malay leaders had also been appointed to similar committees during the first Bumiputera Economic Congress in 1965 under Tun Abdul Razak.

“There was not a single one of the 132 initiatives in the Bumiputera Economic Congress that Gobind did not agree with,” Zahid said, adding that there was no resistance to Bumiputera-focused policies despite DAP’s involvement.

He also highlighted cooperation within the Cabinet Committee on Road Safety and Traffic Congestion, which he chaired, saying Loke had never opposed proposals he put forward.

Zahid pointed to alarming road fatality figures, noting that about 6,000 people die annually in road accidents, with 93 per cent involving motorcycle riders and pillion passengers, many of whom are food delivery riders.

“Eighty-seven per cent of them are Malays,” he said, arguing that these statistics justified stronger protections for Malay youths working in the gig economy.

He said this concern led to the proposal to establish a Gig Economy Commission to protect the welfare of Malay youths, which received support not only from Loke and Gobind but also from Human Resources Minister Steven Sim, all from DAP.

Zahid said none of the DAP ministers opposed measures intended to improve safety or economic protection for Malay workers, rejecting claims that cooperation with DAP undermined Umno’s core struggle.

“I am stating facts,” he said, questioning why Umno’s partnership with DAP continued to be portrayed negatively.

Taking aim at critics who label the cooperation as “UmDap”, Zahid said the accusations did not come from Umno members but from political rivals who were jealous of Umno’s role in the unity government.

“They accuse us of being UmDap, yet they themselves had already married DAP four times before,” he added.

Zahid stressed that Umno would continue to work with its partners in government as long as Malay and Bumiputera interests were upheld.