PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — MyDigital ID is targeting 15 million new registrations this year as part of its efforts to further strengthen the adoption of the national digital identity nationwide.

MyDigital ID deputy chief executive officer Rita Irina Abd Wahab said that, to date, registrations have reached approximately 8.7 million users, surpassing the halfway mark of the annual target.

“The target for (new registrations) aligns with our strategy to make MyDigital ID a daily necessity for the public, rather than just a technology platform, while supporting the digitalisation agenda of both public and private services.

“This surge is driven by a comprehensive approach, including the integration of MyDigital ID with over 80 applications and portals across the government and private sectors,” she said in a statement today.

She added that MyDigital ID currently records over 400,000 accesses weekly, reflecting growing public confidence in the national digital identity system.

Meanwhile, Rita Irina said MyDigital ID is expanding its promotional efforts by reaching out to the public through strategic collaborations with e-hailing drivers to increase awareness of the national digital identity.

The approach is seen as an inclusive and practical step in introducing MyDigital ID as the primary gateway to government and private services, particularly in urban areas reliant on daily mobility.

“Through the support of e-hailing services, MyDigital ID is brought directly to the community and is no longer limited to formal programmes. This approach is more relaxed, easy to understand, and builds public trust,” she said.

MyDigital ID is a secure, trusted digital identity platform that provides single sign-on (SSO) for digital services without replacing the MyKad, but functions as a digital representation of the physical identity card to enhance security and accessibility for online transactions. — Bernama