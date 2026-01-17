KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pushed forward an ambitious plan to unite all Malay- and Muslim-based parties in Malaysia under a “grand collaboration” on the final day of the 2025 Umno General Assembly today.

Zahid said the “grand collaboration” aims to consolidate the struggles of all Malay-Muslim-based parties without jeopardising the stability of the unity government.

The members of the “grand collaboration”, he said, will not be required to dissolve their respective parties but will instead form cooperation in a larger non-formal framework to champion a common cause.

“We must set aside our differences and unite beyond our party stripes under one roof for the sake of Islam and Malay race,” Zahid told delegates during his winding-up speech at the World Trade Centre KL, here, today.

Zahid, who is also the deputy prime minister, also assured Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that the “grand collaboration” is not a “backdoor plan” to topple the Madani administration led by the latter.

During a separate press conference later, Zahid stressed that the “grand collaboration” is not aimed at reviving Muafakat Nasional — a short-lived political cooperation between Umno and Pas that began in 2019 but eventually collapsed after Pas became part of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Zahid said Umno will initiate talks with the top brass of Malay-Muslim parties to explain the “grand collaboration” concept and win their support.

Earlier, Zahid also mooted the “Rumah Bangsa” approach and established a committee, under party vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin’s leadership, to facilitate the re-entry of ex-Umno members and new members into the party fold.