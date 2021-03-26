Mudajaya unit, MRCB George Kent execute agreement for LRT3 work packages

A Light Rail Transit (LRT) train travels along a track in Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Mudajaya Group Bhd's wholly-owned subsidiary Mudajaya Corp Bhd (MCB) has executed an article of agreement with MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd’s (MRCBGK) following the latter’s appointment as the turnkey contractor for the Light Rail Transit Line 3 (LRT3) project.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Mudajaya said the project includes works for the construction and completion of the LRT3 line from Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya to Johan Setia, Klang.

“The revision of the project comprises the change of the design and scope of the LRT3 project, where a new revised contract price was agreed at RM655 million,” it said.

It also noted that the completion date for the LRT3 project is Nov 30, 2023, from the initial February 2021 dateline.

The article of agreement is pursuant to a novation agreement initiated between Mudajaya and MRCBGK on Feb 22, 2019.

It states that all of the rights, interests, benefits, obligations, duties and liabilities of urban rail developer Prasarana Malaysia Bhd under the LRT3 project shall be transferred and conveyed absolutely from Prasarana to MRCBGK. — Bernama



