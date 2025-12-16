KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan has been named “Madani Best CEO of the Year” at the inaugural Madani Business Awards 2025 recently.

Other corporate figures honoured included Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd chairman Datuk Prof Dr Mohd Azmi Mohd Lila, who received the “Madani Nation Housing Visionary Award”, while Encorp Bhd independent non-executive chairman Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s chief network security officer Datuk Dr Mohamed Sulaiman Sultan Suhaibuddeen were honoured with the “Madani Corporate Reform Award”.

Madani Business Awards 2025 Organising Committee chairman Mohd Yahya Mat Sahri said Megat Jalaluddin was awarded due to his exemplary leadership in leading the transformation of the national energy sector.

“The selection was made after the judging panel took into account his track record in driving the implementation of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), including the expansion of renewable energy (RE), modernisation of grid infrastructure through the Grid of the Future initiative, and TNB’s commitment to achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2050.

“These efforts are aligned with the government’s aspiration to build a low-carbon and sustainable economy based on the Madani Economy framework,” he said in a statement.

During Megat Jalaluddin’s leadership tenure, TNB recorded stable operational and financial performance as a result of comprehensive digitalisation, involving the adoption of artificial intelligence, big data, grid automation and more efficient customer service platforms.

He also played a key role in the implementation of national strategic projects under the NETR, including the Battery Energy Storage System project, Large-Scale Solar initiatives, and the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem through TNB’s Electron charging network.

“These initiatives have had a positive impact on the growth of the energy industry and supported the nation’s commitment towards a green economy,” said Mohd Yahya.

TNB’s international standing has also been strengthened through the expansion of its overseas renewable energy portfolio and active participation in global utility platforms, further enhancing the company’s competitiveness and elevating Malaysia’s image on the world stage.

The award also took into account his commitment to governance with integrity, financial discipline, national talent development and the empowerment of local vendors.

“All of these reflect the core Madani values, particularly sustainability, well-being, innovation, compassion and accountability,” said Mohd Yahya.

Mohamed Sulaiman was selected in recognition of his significant role in the development and implementation of comprehensive national network security policies, as well as the management of cybersecurity incidents to protect the country’s critical infrastructure.

Under his leadership, the MCMC has strengthened strategic collaboration among government agencies, the telecommunications industry, digital service providers and the cybersecurity community to enhance national preparedness against cyber threats.

The inaugural Madani Business Awards 2025 recognised more than 50 Malaysian CEOs, entrepreneurs and corporate entities that have combined business achievements with social impact.

The awards ceremony was organised by the Selangor Islamic Chamber of Commerce (DPIM Selangor) in collaboration with Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan and Yayasan Generasi Malaysia, to highlight organisations and leaders who contribute to community well-being and inclusive national development. — Bernama