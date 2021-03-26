Bursa Malaysia turns marginally higher at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.66 of-a-point to 1,598.75 from yesterday’s close of 1,597.73 points. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Bursa Malaysia turned marginally higher at mid-morning as investors looked past rising coronavirus cases in Europe and focused on signs that the United States’ economy is rebounding from the pandemic faster than anticipated.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched up 0.66 of-a-point to 1,598.75 from yesterday’s close of 1,597.73 points.

The index opened 1.01 points better at 1,598.74.

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 472 to 350, while 422 counters were unchanged, 988 untraded and 45 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.58 billion shares worth RM1.17 billion.

In a note today, Public Bank Investment Bank Bhd said the stronger dollar and concerns over oil prices due to the Suez Canal incident has influenced the market sentiment globally as it may disrupt global trade.

Among the heavyweights, both Maybank and Topglove gained two sen to RM8.25 and RM5.12, respectively, Pbbank added three sen to RM4.20, Pchem erased 11 sen to RM7.94 while IHH lost seven sen to RM5.34.

As for the active counters, Matang improved one sen to 12 sen, Widad earned six sen to 56 sen, DNex fell one sen to 95 sen and its warrant improved one sen to 35 sen, Komark inched up 4.5 sen to 36 sen while HBGlob was two sen better at 27.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 5.19 points to 11,741.54, the FBM 70 increased 12.05 points to 15,484.92, the FBMT 100 gained 5.83 points to 11,415.44 and the FBM ACE jumped 94.96 points to 10,457.80.

However, the FBM Emas Shariah erased 6.35 points to 13,035.25.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eked 25.62 points to 15,273.61, the Plantation Index went up 10.97 points to 7,093.32, while the Industrial Products and Services Index dropped 0.41 points to 191.06. — Bernama