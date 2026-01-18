CAIRO, Jan 18 — Major shipping companies are devising strategies for a return to the Suez Canal after more than two years of disruptions due to security risks in the Red Sea.

They have been rerouting vessels via longer, costlier routes around Africa since November 2023, following attacks on commercial ships by Yemen’s Houthi forces, reportedly in solidarity with Palestinians during warfare in Gaza. A ceasefire agreement reached in October 2025 has led some companies to explore resumption plans, although security remains a key concern. Below are the latest updates:

Maersk

The Danish shipping company said on Thursday it would resume sailings via the Red Sea and Suez Canal for one of its services this month, after two vessels tested the route in December and earlier in January.

Shipping containers are transported on a Maersk Line vessel through the Suez Canal in Suez, Egypt February 15, 2022. — Reuters pic

Maersk said its weekly service connecting the Middle East and India with the US east coast will be first in the group’s staggered return to the Suez route, starting on January 26 with a sailing departing Oman’s port of Salalah.

CMA CGM

The world’s third-largest container shipping line, which has made limited Suez transits when security allows, will use the passage for its India-US INDAMEX service from January, according to a schedule published on its website. Two of its vessels sailed through the Suez Canal in December, the authority that runs the waterway said at the time.

CMA CGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Hapag-Lloyd

German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd will not adjust its operations in the Red Sea for now, a spokesperson said on Thursday shortly after Maersk said it would resume sailings there.

The group’s CEO said in December that the return of the shipping industry to the Suez Canal would be gradual and there would be a transition period of 60-90 days to adjust logistics and avoid sudden port congestion.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen

The Norwegian car shipping group is still assessing the situation and will not resume sailing until certain ⁠conditions are met, a company spokesperson said in December. — Reuters