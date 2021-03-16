BCorp appoints Jalil Rasheed as new group CEO

BCorp has appointed Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed as its new group CEO effective today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Berjaya Corporation Bhd (BCorp) has appointed Abdul Jalil Abdul Rasheed as its new group chief executive officer (CEO), effective today.

In a statement today, the group said Abdul Jalil’s mandate would be to re-look at BCorp’s corporate structure, optimise financial and human resources, improve synergies and efficiency, and enhance corporate governance and transparency.

He is also entrusted to streamline the various group businesses to create and enhance shareholder value as well as to transform BCorp into a high performing organisation.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Robin Tan Yeong Ching has been promoted and re-designated as executive deputy chairman, effective today and will relinquish his position as group CEO.

The group added that Abdul Jalil would be working together with executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan and Tan as an executive committee, to involve in all strategic decision making and planning the future business direction of BCorp.

Previously, Abdul Jalil was president and group CEO of Permodalan Nasional Bhd.

He brings with him 18 years of investment and business leadership experience, having worked in United Kingdom, United States, Malaysia and Singapore with global investment firms, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Invesco Ltd.

Besides investment experience, Abdul Jalil also brings with him many years of experience in working with large corporations and boards on corporate governance and instilling operational effectiveness and excellence, according to BCorp. — Bernama