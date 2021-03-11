Mary Kay appoints Wendy Wang as Asia Pacific Region president

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Global beauty brand Mary Kay Inc, a leading corporate advocate of women’s entrepreneurship and empowerment recently announced the appointment of Wendy Wang as President of its Asia Pacific Region.

In her new role, Wang, a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, will provide strategic vision and leadership while working to create growth for the Company in the Asia Pacific region and beyond.

According to a statement, she joined Mary Kay’s Corporate Legal Department in 2002 as Counsel for the Asia Pacific region. Shortly thereafter, she began a multi-year assignment in China.

Upon her return to the global corporate headquarters in 2012, she was promoted Vice-President and Associate General Counsel where she was responsible for legal work and compliance in all four regions.

In 2019, Wang returned to China for a new assignment and was promoted Chief Commercial Officer for the Asia Pacific Region last year.

In this role, she developed and drove the implementation of commercial strategies, and lead the Asia Pacific regional team in support of sales, marketing, business technology and operations, preparing her to take on the challenge of the Region President responsibilities.

“We want to congratulate Wendy as she transitions into her new role as President of Mary Kay Asia Pacific,” said Mary Kay Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Holl.

Wang, who earned her law degree as well as an undergraduate degree in Economics, said: “We are a people business with a mission to enrich women’s lives and a vision to empower the Independent Beauty Consultant.” — Bernama