Bursa Malaysia extends losses at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FBM KLCI fell 9.46 points to 1,630.37 from yesterday’s close of 1,639.83. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 ― Bursa Malaysia extended its losses at mid-afternoon on profit-taking in heavyweights led by CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and Petronas Dagangan Bhd.

CIMB weighed 1.13 points to the barometer index losses while Petronas Dagangan shaved 1.09 points.

The key index opened 3.1 points easier at 1,636.73.

However, market breadth remained positive with gainers outpacing losers 670 to 421 while 464 counters were unchanged, 648 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 6.86 billion units worth RM3.5 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank added four sen to RM8.58, Tenaga rose eight sen to RM10.80, Petronas Chemicals eased one sen at RM8.16 while Public Bank and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM4.32 and RM5.29 respectively.

Of the actives, AirAsia X and Widad improved one sen each to 10.5 sen and 49.5 sen respectively and Vizione edged up half-a-sen to 32 sen.

Saudee eased three sen to 75 sen and Dagang Nexchange slid one sen to 88 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index 20.77 points to 11,931.67 and the FBMT 100 Index declined 34.59 points to 11,616.01.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 11.04 points better at 13,192.07, the FBM ACE jumped 81.91 points to 10,434.33 and the FBM 70 increased 80.9 points to 15,649.05.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 130.91 points to 15,704.63 and the Plantation Index erased 12.54 points to 7,169.49, but the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.53 of-a-point to 190.63. ― Bernama