TANJONG MALIM, April 26 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir expressed hope that student admissions into public higher education institutions (IPTAs) would no longer be politicised to the extent that it affects the fundamental principles and the students involved.

Zambry said admissions into IPTAs are based on merit, and any issues that arise can be referred to the Unit Pusat Universiti (UPU).

“I hope that this matter will be given due attention by all parties. If there are issues, such as why a student with good results is not offered a place, the matter can be referred to the UPU.

“We are always open to providing explanations to parents, as we must remember that these are opportunities for our children who have their own aspirations,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the closing ceremony of the Jom Masuk Universiti (JMU) 2026 Carnival and the launch of the Global Educator Award 2026 at Dewan Tuanku Canselor, Sultan Azlan Shah Campus, Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI), here today.

Also present were Perak Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Khairudin Abu Hanipah, and UPSI vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff.

Meanwhile, Zambry said opportunities to pursue further studies are not limited to public universities alone, but also include various pathways such as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, polytechnics and community colleges.

He said the JMU 2026 Carnival for the Central Zone II, held at the Sultan Azlan Shah Campus, UPSI, was expected to attract about 20,000 participants.

Throughout the two-day event, the carnival featured 74 exhibition booths from higher education institutions and education agencies, as well as 60 entrepreneur stalls.

Zambry said the programme aims to provide information and exposure to SPM holders on opportunities to further their studies after completing their examinations. — Bernama