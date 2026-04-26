KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his highest congratulations to Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin on the occasion of his 64th birthday today.

Anwar, in a Facebook post, also prayed that Sultan Mizan and the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah, as well as the entire royal family, be continually blessed with His mercy and guidance.

“I pray to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala that Tuanku Sultan and Sultanah, along with the entire royal family, are always blessed with His mercy and guidance, and remain in good health, well-being and full sovereignty. Daulat Tuanku!” said Anwar. — Bernama