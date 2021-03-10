UMW group delivers 21,657 vehicles in February

UMW Group has delivered 21,657 vehicles in February 2021 or 4.4 per cent higher than the preceding month due to encouraging sales through both UMW Toyota Motor and its associate company Perodua. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — UMW Group has delivered 21,657 vehicles in February 2021 or 4.4 per cent higher than the preceding month due to encouraging sales through both UMW Toyota Motor and its associate company Perodua.

The group said UMW Toyota Motor recorded sales of 5,074 units in February, 32 per cent higher than the 3,845 units registered in January.

“The surge in sales was supported by the strong demand for the improved Vios and Yaris launched on Dec 17, 2020, as well as the enhanced Fortuner and Innova introduced on Feb 2,” it said in a statement.

Perodua posted sales of 16,583 units in February, slightly lower than the 16,894 units registered in January, mainly due to lower number of working days in the month as well as festive holidays.

Perodua introduced the all-new Ativa SUV on March 3 to further expand its product line-up, with over 6,000 bookings registered as of March 5.

To meet its production targets for 2021, the group will purchase RM8.1 billion worth of locally sourced components this year.

Of this, Perodua will purchase a record RM6.5 billion worth of components from the local vendors and will remain the biggest buyer of automotive components in Malaysia, it said.

“The group will continue to take advantage of the sales tax exemption to drive registration in the first half of 2021,” UMW Holdings Bhd president/group chief executive officer Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said. — Bernama