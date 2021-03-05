SK Nexilis to set up copper foil manufacturing plant in Sabah

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor in welcoming the foreign investment, assured the company of the state government’s assistance. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 5 — SK Nexilis, a South Korean company has proposed to set up its first overseas copper foil manufacturing plant in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor in welcoming the foreign investment, assured the company of the state government’s assistance.

Earlier, he met with the Fortune 500 company’s entourage led by its vice president Lee Hyun Woo at Sri Gaya here today.

“I hope SK Nexilis’ venture into Sabah will catch the eye of other world companies and those from Korea to come and invest here,” Hajiji, who is also state Finance Minister said in a statement.

A subsidiary of SKC Co, a Korean Fortune 500 company, SK Nexilis would be putting in a RM2.3 billion investment at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) and create 400 job opportunities.

Construction of the manufacturing plant is expected to start in July this year.

Hajiji said the investment would make Sabah into one of the investment focusses in the manufacturing sector of electric vehicle components (EV) and in general create a positive chain reaction on the state’s economy.

Also on hand were Deputy Chief Minister cum Sabah Industrial Development Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong and officials from Invest Sabah, KKIP and Mida. — Bernama