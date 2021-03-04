Bursa Malaysia broadly lower at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was negative with losers thumping gainers 758 to 360, while 394 counters were unchanged, 641 untraded and nine others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained broadly lower at mid-afternoon today, with the key index being weighed down by glove stocks and falling 0.29 per cent.

At 3.10pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gave up 2.24 points or 0.14 per cent to 1,586.21 from 1,588.45 at Tuesday’s close. The key index opened 0.44 of-a-point higher at 1,588.89.

Market breadth was negative with losers thumping gainers 758 to 360, while 394 counters were unchanged, 641 untraded and nine others suspended.

Total volume stood at 6.83 billion units worth RM3.51 billion.

Among the glove producers, Top Glove declined 12 sen to RM4.97, Supermax slipped 24 sen to RM4.42 and Hartalega reduced 15 sen to RM9.70.

Of other heavyweights, Maybank advanced eight sen to RM8.22, Public Bank increased five sen to RM4.27, Petronas Chemicals gained three sen to RM7.77, CIMB rose six sen to RM4.35, TNB trimmed eight sen to RM10.38, IHH Healthcare shed three sen to RM5.47 and Press Metal was down by 15 sen to RM9.85.

Of the actives, Dagang NeXchange went up 3.5 sen to 65 sen, Minetech was one sen higher at 21 sen, Asian Pac improved 2.5 sen to 17 sen, XOX fell one sen to seven sen, and Key Alliance and Green Ocean edged down half-a-sen each to 4.5 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 22.58 points to 11,637.86, the FBMT 100 Index narrowed 27.98 points to 11,337.87, the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 103.99 points to 12,936.26, the FBM ACE slid 187.83 points to 10,427.96, and the FBM 70 decreased 84.22 points to 15,415.13.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index strengthened 169.07 points to 15,201.91, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.38 points weaker at 185.55, and the Plantation Index shrank 12.83 points to 7,149.26. — Bernama