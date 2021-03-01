Fu Ah Kiow resigns as Star Media chairman, director

In a statement with Bursa Malaysia today, Star Media said Fu tendered his resignation letter at the company’s board meeting on February 25. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Star Media Group Bhd’s independent non-executive chairman Datuk Fu Ah Kiow has resigned as director and chairman of the board effective today.

In a statement with Bursa Malaysia today, Star Media said Fu tendered his resignation letter at the company’s board meeting on February 25.

The group added that Fu would also relinquish his chairmanship in Star Foundation, the charity arm of Star Media Group.

“Fu said it is time to give way to new leadership, adding that he wished to spend more time with his family,” said the statement.

Following Fu’s resignation, Star Media said the board would make the necessary effort to identify a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy as soon as possible

Fu was appointed as Star Media’s independent non-executive director on February 27, 2014 and board chairman since May 21, 2014. — Bernama