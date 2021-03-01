DRB-HICOM University, Sterling Insurance Brokers ink deal to develop risk management, strategic planning courses for execs

DRB-Hicom University vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Omar Osman said the strategic partnership between the university and Sterling will allow experts in the field to impart their knowledge to those looking to up-skill themselves. — Picture from Facebook/DRB-Hicom University of Automotive Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 1 — DRB-Hicom University of Automotive Malaysia (DRB-HicomUniversity) has announced a partnership with Sterling Insurance Brokers Sdn Bhd to develop risk management and strategic planning programmes to be offered to working executives.

A joint statement by the two companies said the cooperation came from a recent virtual signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between both parties for them to jointly develop the courses.

DRB-Hicom University vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Omar Osman said the strategic partnership between the university and Sterling will allow experts in the field to impart their knowledge to those looking to up-skill themselves.

“DRB-Hicom University will eventually offer these programmes to students and working executives who are looking at further developing their skills and competencies in the areas of risk management and strategic planning,” he said in a statement.

Omar, who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of Hicom University Sdn Bhd, added these new programmes would be offered using the micro-credentials concept.

The statement said that micro-credentials are shorter, more personalised, and demand-driven stackable programmes aimed at benefiting those looking to expand their opportunities for reskilling and up-skilling within the workforce.

Group CEO of the Sterling Group, Abdul Halim Jantan, said he was optimistic about the cooperation between the two companies.

“We are pleased to be able to share our experience and expertise in this highly specialised area of risk management to enable risk managers to obtain knowledge enhancement and increase their job competency.

“The partnership with DRB-Hicom University will allow us to play an important part in equipping the nation’s workforce with the relevant skill set and raise the standard of the industry”, said Abdul Halim.

The joint statement added that these programmes are expected to be rolled out beginning April 2021, and will be available at its Corporate Training Institute, a training arm of the DRB-Hicom University.