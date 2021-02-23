Genting Malaysia invests over US$800m in theme park planned for Q2 launch

Genting said it was 'putting the finishing touches' to the outdoor theme park. — Picture courtesy of Genting Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Genting Malaysia Bhd has invested over US$800 million (RM3.2 billion) in its new theme park, Genting SkyWorlds, targeted for opening in the second quarter of this year, the company said in a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

The hospitality and entertainment group said it was “putting the finishing touches” to the outdoor theme park which will incorporate 20th Century Studio brands and intellectual properties among its rides and attractions. — Reuters