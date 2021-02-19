Shopee: MyDigital benefits e-commerce through public, private sector partnerships

The building housing the office of e-commerce platform Shopee in Singapore on Feb 16, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The National Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDigital) would be beneficial for e-commerce and the wider digital economy, and achievable through impactful partnerships between the public and private sectors, said e-commerce platform, Shopee.

Regional managing director Ian Ho said among other things, the launch of the blueprint earlier today would give more entrepreneurs—especially those in rural areas—a chance to make full use of what e-commerce has to offer, and subsequently help improve their livelihood.

“These efforts are in line with our mission to empower local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“Last year, we onboarded more than 40,000 MSMEs in just three months through the Penjana MSME E-commerce campaign and believe that there is room to do more,” he said in a statement today.

He also noted the government’s announcement that cashless transactions would be the preferred method of payment in federal and state-level agencies, as well as local councils by 2022.

“We will support and seek to enable this agenda with our mobile wallet, ShopeePay that is currently widely accepted both online and offline,” said Ho.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin launched MyDigital – the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint, which is aimed at accelerating the country’s transformation into a technologically-advanced economy by 2030.

Among other things, the initiative aims to enhance digital literacy, social wellbeing and environmental sustainability in the country. — Bernama