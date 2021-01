IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath speaks in her office during the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Washington April 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 — The global economy is expected to see a strong rebound this year but the coronavirus crisis is causing severe damage, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said today.

“Now at US$22 trillion, the projected cumulative output loss over 2020 to 2025, relative to the pre-pandemic projected levels remains substantial,” Gopinath told reporters. — AFP