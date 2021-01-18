Gold futures end higher with one contract month traded

At 5 pm today, the price of physical gold was down RM1.63 to RM230.78 per gramme from RM232.41 per gramme previously. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The gold futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives settled higher today with one contract month traded.

Phillip Futures Sdn Bhd dealer Muhammad Fawwaz Zakaria said the precious metal was traded higher on Bursa Malaysia in tandem with the US Commodity Exchange’s (COMEX) gold futures market, which rose from the previous session.

“Gold prices edged higher on Monday on the prospect of extended US fiscal stimulus and accommodative monetary policies, although bullion held close to the one-and-a-half month low hit earlier as the dollar extended gains,” he said.

At the close, gold futures on Bursa Malaysia for contract month January 2021 stood at RM237.0 a gramme, February 2021 gained 28 ticks to RM235.0 a gramme, while March 2021 and April 2021 stood at RM235.0, respectively.

Volume was one lot, while open interest stood at 16 contracts.

At 5 pm today, the price of physical gold was down RM1.63 to RM230.78 per gramme from RM232.41 per gramme previously. — Bernama