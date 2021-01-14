Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.05 points to 1,642.74 from 1,636.69 at yesterday’s close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 ― Bursa Malaysia remained on an uptrend at mid-morning, with technology, industrial, and banking counters boosting its key index.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.05 points to 1,642.74 from 1,636.69 at yesterday’s close.

On the broader market, gainers surpassed losers 504 to 470, while 403 counters were unchanged, 722 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.48 billion units worth RM1.66 billion

Banking counters continued to dominate the gainers’ list among the heavyweights, with Public Bank increasing 38 sen to RM21.78, while Maybank added 11 sen to RM8.41 and CIMB gained seven sen to RM4.14.

Meanwhile, Press Metal was 31 sen stronger at RM8.59 and TM expanded 10 sen to RM5.60.

Conversely, the healthcare index-linked counters continued to remain on a downtrend, with Hartalega shedding 48 sen to RM12.52, while Top Glove was 18 sen lower at RM6.45 and Supermax fell 20 sen to RM6.91.

Of the actives, Iris improved 1.5 sen to 40 sen, AE Multiholdings was flat at 12.5 sen and Kanger International dropped half-a-sen to 14.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 38.77 points to 11,787.53, the FBMT 100 Index expanded 37.46 points to 11,527.71, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 0.79 of-a-point to 13,255.76.

The FBM 70 rose 28.78 points to 14,849.86 and the FBM ACE was 43.93 points better at 10,735.96.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 184.64 points to 15,250.38, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 2.55 points to 178.09 and the Plantation Index retreated 6.18 points to 7,476.94. ― Bernama