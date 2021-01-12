Calm returns to Bursa Malaysia, KLCI ends above 1,600

An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Calm returned to Bursa Malaysia as panic selling receded after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin assured that business activities will remain as usual despite the declaration of a nationwide state of emergency today.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 5.21 points to 1,612.04.

The index opened 1.41 points lower at 1,615.84 compared with yesterday’s close of 1,617.25, and moved between 1,590.71 and 1,621.10 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, gainers trounced losers 732 to 502, while 421 counters were unchanged, 429 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Total volume surged to 8.41 billion units worth RM5.76 billion from 6.63 billion units worth RM5.56 billion yesterday. — Bernama