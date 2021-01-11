TH appoints Mohamad Damshal as executive director of investment

The Tabung Haji logo is seen at Menara Tabung Haji on Jalan Tun Razak December 11, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has announced the appointment of Mohamad Damshal Awang Damit as its new executive director of investment, effective immediately.

Mohamad Damshal was previously TH’s chief investment officer, and has over 27 years of experience in the local and foreign investment industry.

A chartered financial analyst, he had also served TH from 1999-2003 in corporate planning and led the fixed income investment management team.

In a statement today, TH group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusof said that Mohamad Damshal’s expertise would definitely help the hajj pilgrims fund board face a challenging economic environment following the impact from the Covid-19 outbreak.

“TH is also focusing on producing more professional management talents in line with its goal of becoming an Islamic institution that is respected for its achievements and governance,” he said. — Bernama