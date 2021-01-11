Bursa Malaysia: Business as usual despite another Covid-19 case

Bursa Malaysia Bhd is operating as usual despite another Covid-19 positive case among its staff. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd is operating as usual despite another Covid-19 positive case among its staff.

In a statement today, it said as per the Ministry of Health (MoH) guidelines, all Bursa Malaysia staff who had come into contact with the positive case will self-quarantine and undergo medical screening to ensure they are healthy before returning to work.

“There is no disruption to our critical and support functions of the exchange, and our business continuity management plan is in place to ensure the smooth functioning of our operations in the event of such incidents,” it assured.

The latest case at Bursa Malaysia brought the total number to three after two other employees, as reported on Friday, were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive.

According to the local stock exchange operator, staff who were in direct contact with the first two cases had all tested negative for the infection, and detailed contact tracing and deep sanitisation work had been carried out at its premises.

“We will continue to work closely with the authorities to ensure that all applicable protocols are adhered to ensure the health and wellbeing of our employees.

“We will also continue to monitor the developments closely and provide updates as new information becomes available,” it added. — Bernama