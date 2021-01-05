Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Money

Hong Kong stocks end with more gains

Tuesday, 05 Jan 2021 04:21 PM MYT

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.64 per cent, or 177.05 points, to 27,649.86. — AFP pic
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.64 per cent, or 177.05 points, to 27,649.86. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Jan 5 — Hong Kong stocks extended gains today on continued optimism about the economic recovery, while traders also cheered news that the New York Stock Exchange had abandoned plans to delist three state-owned Chinese telecom companies.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.64 per cent, or 177.05 points, to 27,649.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.73 per cent, or 25.72 points, to 3,528.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange jumped 1.50 per cent, or 35.80 points, to 2,422.34. — AFP

Related Articles

In Money