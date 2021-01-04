Bursa Malaysia ends morning session lower

On the broader market, losers trumped gainers 990 to 274, while 276 counters were unchanged, 542 untraded and 12 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Bursa Malaysia continued its downtrend to end the morning trading session lower, as its key index was dragged down by heavy selling in the heavyweights, led by the rubber glove counters.

At lunch break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 26.56 points to 1,600.65, after moving between 1,593.12 and 1,629.01 throughout the session.

On the broader market, losers trumped gainers 990 to 274, while 276 counters were unchanged, 542 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Volume stood at 4.49 billion units worth RM3.65 billion.

A dealer said the positive development on the Covid-19 vaccines, slated to be ready by the first quarter of 2021 pushed investors to cut their holdings on rubber glove stocks.

Hartalega contracted RM1.66 to RM10.48, Top Glove lost 66 sen to RM5.46, and Supermax gave up 47 sen for RM5.54.

These stocks were the biggest losers among the 30-index constituents on Bursa Malaysia, dragging the composite index down by a combined 23.73 points.

As for other heavyweights, Maybank fell 11 sen to RM8.35, Public Bank shed 12 sen to RM20.48, and Petronas Chemicals reduced 13 sen to RM7.30.

However, Tenaga rose eight sen to RM10.50 and IHH Healthcare gained six sen to RM5.56.

Among the actives, Sapura Energy and AT Systematization inched down half-a-sen each to 12 sen and 18 sen, respectively, Dynaciate added one sen to 14 sen, Niche bagged two sen to 26 sen, while Borneo Oil was flat at four sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 188.47 points lower at 11,473.46, the FBMT 100 Index contracted 186.34 points to 11,315.65, the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 255.63 points to 12,903.52, the FBM 70 weakened 239.93 points to 14,902.9, and the FBM ACE gave up 38.41 points for 10,696.28.

The Plantation Index added 8.17 points to 7,311.01, while the Financial Services Index lost 107.6 points to 15,208.94 and the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 2.62 points to 175.49. — Bernama