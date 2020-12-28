AT Systematization opens glove manufacturing facility in Perak

Managing director Choong Lee Aun said this development reflected the group’s commitment to the glove manufacturing business, effectively putting ATS in a position as a strong proxy to the robust glove demand globally. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — AT Systematization Bhd (ATS) expects to reach a production capacity of up to 2.6 billion pieces of medical-grade nitrile gloves per annum by June 2021, after the launch of its glove manufacturing factory in Chemor, Perak today.

Managing director Choong Lee Aun said this development reflected the group’s commitment to the glove manufacturing business, effectively putting ATS in a position as a strong proxy to the robust glove demand globally.

“We are proud of the speed of our progress to get the production off the ground. It shows that we are committed to delivering gloves to meet the shortages amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

ATS, an automation solutions provider, has taken slightly more than four months to build its factory along with its state-of-the-art manufacturing capability.

In comparison, the group said other entrants in the glove business would generally take a year to complete their manufacturing facilities.

It also said its glove factory will be made “future-ready” for the Industrial 4.0 ecosystem, equipped with a manufacturing execution system to provide real-time production monitoring and control, output control and monitoring, and record retention to comply with standard regulations.

The completion of the factory’s Line 1 production is in line with the group’s projected timeline made earlier this year.

“ATS targets to see the commencement of Line Two in the coming weeks. In addition, ATS has begun work on Phase 2 of the glove factory,” Choong said.

The group also plans to tap into the export market especially after its products obtained the CE marking certification recently. — Bernama