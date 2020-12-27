Deputy minister: Farmers’ issue in Raub won’t affect durian production for local, export market

Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur August 15, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Miera Zulyana

MELAKA, Dec 27 — The issue of durian farmers in Raub, Pahang will not affect the production of the King of Fruits, especially the Musang King variety for the local and export market, said Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah.

He said this was because there were several other farms in the country growing Musang King durians and were able to meet the demand for the fruit, which received great response, including those processed and frozen.

Most importantly, every durian farmer should follow the procedure by registering and passing facilities and farm audits, besides having to obtain a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate to ensure the durians produced are of high-quality.

“Another condition is that the durian trees planted are on their own land or leased and the agreement is confirmed, whereas illegally occupied land is not eligible,” he told reporters after launching the Melaka State Small Business Promotion Campaign, here today.

On December 23, the Kuantan High Court rejected the application of 204 Musang King durian farmers in Raub to obtain permission for a judicial review against a state government order for them to vacate their farms.

The application was filed after the Pahang government began taking action against farmers who were illegally operating durian plantations around Raub in early August, causing losses to the state government, apart from water pollution issues.

Meanwhile, 44 entrepreneurs participated in the campaign programme held in collaboration with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and Mahkota Parade shopping mall.

“The programme aims to help entrepreneurs to restore their economy badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ahmad added. — Bernama