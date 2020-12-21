Taraf Raya signs MOU with MRL, CCC on Pahang ECRL project

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Taraf Raya Sdn Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) and China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd (CCC) on prospective collaboration in the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project in Pahang.

In a statement, Taraf Raya said MRL and CCC have engaged with the Pahang state government to ensure 40 per cent of civil works (excluding tunnel works) of the project will be carried out by local sub-contractors.

Taraf Raya is a 70:30 joint venture company between Pahang State Development Corporation (PSDC) and Landasan Surimas Sdn Bhd of which 40 per cent is held by OCR Group Berhad’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Kirana Masyhur Sdn Bhd.

Taraf Raya is authorised to coordinate the local participation of the project in Pahang.

Under the MoU, Taraf Raya will provide consultation and assistance to MRL and CCC on matters relating to local authorities in Pahang and assist CCC in sourcing suppliers and contractors for the purpose of optimising the participation of local content and resources, said its chairman Datuk Indera Tun Putera Matin Ahmad Shah.

He said Taraf Raya since its establishment has received overwhelming response from local contractors and suppliers interested to participate in the ECRL project.

“I believe this project is a significant platform for local contractors, especially those in Pahang, to showcase their skillsets and raise their levels of expertise in the construction sector through the 40 per cent local participation quota.

“The MoU today will act as a stepping stone between MRL, CCC and Taraf Raya to improve relationships between all parties and ensure a smoother execution of ECRL works in Pahang,” he said. — Bernama