CTRM bags highest Airbus supplier award

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Composites Technology Research Malaysia Sdn Bhd (CTRM) has received the ‘Accredited Member’ award in the aero-structure category from the world’s biggest aircraft manufacturer, Airbus SE.

CTRM, the composites aircraft component manufacturer, said the award was announced during the recent Airbus Supply Chain and Quality Improvement Programme (SQIP) Day for 2019 performance held at Airbus’ headquarters in Toulouse, France.

“CTRM is the first Airbus Tier-2 supplier in the world to be accorded with the Accredited Member recognition,” it said in a statement today.

The Accredited Member award is Airbus’ highest rank of achievement given out annually for suppliers, as a part of Airbus’ effort to promote industrial excellence in product quality and delivery reliability among its suppliers.

CTRM chief executive officer Shamsuddin Mohamed Yusof said the active execution of various continuous improvement projects in the last 24 months led to this recognition in a very demanding international aero-structure industry.

“Like many businesses around the world, CTRM has not been spared the negative impact of COVID-19 with production volumes adjusted as the global aviation industry seeks to manage their costs.

“The journey to achieve this accreditation was very challenging, but sustaining it will require us to double our efforts,” he said.

CTRM, a subsidiary of DRB-HICOM Bhd, produces wing and fan cowl composite aircraft parts for A320, A350, A400M and A380 aircraft, amongst others. — Bernama