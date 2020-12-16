Tengku Zafrul: Mobile banks to be introduced in Sarawak end of January

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said Bank Negara Malaysia had established cooperation with the Sarawak government and several financial institutions, namely Agrobank, Bank Rakyat, Bank Simpanan Nasional and RHB Bank in an effort to increase financial inclusion. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Mobile bank services equipped with automated teller machines (ATM) will be launched in several rural areas in Sarawak at the end of January next year, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) had established cooperation with the Sarawak government and several financial institutions, namely Agrobank, Bank Rakyat, Bank Simpanan Nasional and RHB Bank in an effort to increase financial inclusion.

“Various ongoing efforts and alternative channels are also offered by financial institutions to support and enhance the delivery of basic banking services in Sarawak including the appointment of bank agents,” he said when replying to a question from Senator Susan Chemerai Anding.

Tengku Zafrul said BNM had also implemented various initiatives to encourage financial institutions to expand banking service facilities, especially to communities living in rural areas.

“The initiatives include encouraging the development of technology-based financial delivery channels such as internet and mobile banking as well as eWallet where banking transactions can be done anywhere and anytime,” he said. — Bernama