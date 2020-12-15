Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning

At 11.03am, the benchmark FBM KLCI was 0.31 of-a-point better at 1,663.05 compared to Monday's close of 1,662.74. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― Bursa Malaysia was mixed at mid-morning after opening lower today, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) supported by buying in selected heavyweight stocks.

At 11.03am, the benchmark FBM KLCI was 0.31 of-a-point better at 1,663.05 compared to Monday's close of 1,662.74.

It opened 1.2 points lower at 1,661.54.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 675 to 340, while 455 counters were unchanged, 676 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Volume stood at 2.95 billion units worth RM1.48 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank shed six sen to RM8.84, Petronas Chemicals fell 12 sen at RM7.73, Public Bank rose 38 sen to RM21.68, Tenaga added 18 sen to RM10.78 and Top Glove gained 10 sen to RM6.40.

Of the actives, Sino Hua-An and TA Win edged up half-a-sen to 16.5 sen and 23 sen respectively, AirAsia X eased half-a-sen to 10 sen, Iris reduced 1.5 sen to 35.5 sen and XOX was flat at 10.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 16.79 points lower at 11,915.17, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 13.86 points to 11,686.37, the FBM 70 decreased 81.08 points to 15,116.55, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 17.88 points to 13,190.71

The FBM ACE rose 39.65 points to 10,507.77.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Products and Services Index slid 1.84 points to 174.61, the Plantation Index lost 18.86 points to 7,323.73 and the Financial Services Index declined 43.20 points to 15,871.14.― Bernama