Bursa Malaysia announces four inclusions into F4GBM index

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — AirAsia Group Bhd, Eco World Development Group Bhd, Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd and KLCC Property Holdings Bhd and KLCC Real Estate Investment Trust-stapled securities have been added to the constituents of the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia (F4GBM) Index.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia said the F4GBM Index measured the performance of public-listed companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and was launched in December 2014 with a total of 24 constituents.

It said besides the four additions, there were two deletions from the index constituents namely Bumi Armada Bhd and Sunway Construction Group Bhd, bringing the total number of constituents to 75 as at the latest review period of December 2020.

“All constituent changes take effect at the start of business on Monday, December 21, 2020,” it added. — Bernama