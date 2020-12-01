FBM KLCI surges to above 1,600 level at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 667 to 333 while 452 counters were unchanged, 656 untraded and 16 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — KL shares further recovered at mid-morning with the barometer index trading surging above the 1,600 level amid continued supports, mainly in the banking sector.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) surged 2.44 per cent or 38.13 points to 1,600.84 compared with Monday’s close of 1,562.71.

The index opened 17.46 points stronger at 1,580.17.

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 667 to 333 while 452 counters were unchanged, 656 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Volume stood at 3.69 billion units worth RM1.83 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Hong Leong Bank climbed 78 sen to RM17.96, Axiata went up 12 sen to RM3.67, CIMB rose nine sen to RM3.72, and Digi added 11 sen to RM4.11.

In contrast, Petronas Gas down 80 sen to RM17.36 and Top Glove dropped one sen to RM7.11.

Among the actives, AT Systematization added one sen to 21 sen, while Pegasus and Kanger International were flat at three sen and 18 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 219.59 points to 11,554.46, the FBMT 100 Index inched up 211.83 points to 11,322.57 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 202.91 points to 13,350.28.

The FBM 70 surged 105.60 points to 14,934.52 and the FBM ACE rose 47.49 points to 10,749.10.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Products and Services Index jumped 4.40 points to 165.06, the Plantation Index was 84.39 points higher at 7,301.12 and the Financial Services Index leaped 410.31 points to 14,214.52. — Bernama