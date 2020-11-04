Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 8.40 points to 1,469.85, after opening 3.04 points better at 1,464.49. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed higher almost across the board at mid-afternoon with gains recorded in most heavyweights counters.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 8.40 points to 1,469.85, after opening 3.04 points better at 1,464.49.

Market breadth stayed positive with gainers overtaking losers 696 to 304, while 379 counters were unchanged, 762 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.07 billion units worth RM2.07 billion.

Of the other heavyweights, Maybank gained three sen to RM7.03, Hartalega bagged 12 sen to RM17.88, Public Bank unchanged at RM14.96, while Top Glove eased five sen to RM8.27.

Of the actives, AT Systematization increased 1.5 sen to 11.5 sen, Lambo was unchanged at three sen, Key Alliance rose one sen to 6.5 sen, and conversely, XOX erased one sen to 12 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 77.88 points to 10,639.67, the FBMT 100 Index was 73.11 points better at 10,444.32 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 101.47 points to 12,772.22.

Meanwhile, the FBM 70 went up 149.92 points to 13,964.54 and the FBM ACE was 390.46 points firmer at 10,150.27.

The Financial Services Index rose 53.08 points to 12,035.15, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.55 points better at 143.83 and the Plantation Index gained 51.00 points to 6,894.38. ― Bernama