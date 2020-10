Earnings after tax compared for the July-September period, aided by steadier oil prices, contrasted with a vast net loss of US$18.13 billion in the second quarter when it was slammed by Covid-19 fallout. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 29 — Anglo-Dutch oil titan Royal Dutch Shell today logged net profit of US$489 million (RM2.03 billion), rebounding from the previous quarter’s vast loss that had been sparked by coronavirus.

Earnings after tax compared for the July-September period, aided by steadier oil prices, contrasted with a vast net loss of US$18.13 billion in the second quarter when it was slammed by Covid-19 fallout. — AFP