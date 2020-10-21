Mida at full tilt to improve delivery system for investors, says CEO

Chief executive officer Datuk Azman Mahmud said Mida had spearheaded various initiatives to enable industry players to adopt Industry 4.0 technology drivers, namely the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and big data. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) has been consistent in implementing its digital transformation initiative or Enterprise Transformation System (e-TRANS) by strengthening its delivery system for the ease of doing business for investors.

Chief executive officer Datuk Azman Mahmud said Mida had spearheaded various initiatives to enable industry players to adopt Industry 4.0 technology drivers, namely the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and big data.

“Observing the government’s call to accelerate the digitalisation of its delivery services in this new normal, we have been intensifying efforts to re-engineer our business processes to raise the efficiency of Mida’s various functions.

“This will increase the ease of doing business for our stakeholders and helping companies to prioritise their project implementation in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Azman added that Mida’s Automation Project Initiatives, Supply Chain Programmes and Lighthouse Programme are some of the recent initiatives to develop emerging technologies and promote digital transformation of industries.

Following the announcement of the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) in June this year, Mida established the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit ([email protected]).

Azman said this proactive unit is tasked to provide end-to-end facilitation for projects approved by the National Committee on Investment.

“Given that the ‘business as usual’ approach will no longer work in this new normal, [email protected] is part of the government’s bold initiative to ensure impactful accomplishments that can revitalise the economy and bring tangible benefits to stakeholders,” he said.

In efforts to accelerate the necessary approvals to expedite the execution of projects, Azman said Mida launched the e-Manufacturing Licence (e-ML) module and the enhanced e-ML 2.0 module.

“This is a new digital platform to apply for manufacturing licences (new, expansion or diversification projects), or the confirmation letter for manufacturing licence exemption (ICA10).

“Eligible applications submitted through this module will be approved within two business days for non-sensitive industries and up to four weeks for sensitive industries,” he said, adding that 338 applications had been approved so far.

The unit is also tasked with organising webinars, particularly regarding mechanisms in place to kick-start investment projects in Malaysia, information on utilities offered by service providers, as well as new regulations and guidelines introduced by the government.

Azman expressed optimism that by providing this platform for business communities to engage and network with relevant authorities and stakeholders, it will enable efficient and timely realisation of approved projects in Malaysia. — Bernama