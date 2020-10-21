Fama to use e-wallet at all farmers’ markets in Johor

Fama plans to implement cashless payment methods (e-wallets) at all farmers’ markets in Johor by early next year. — Picture by KE Ooi

BATU PAHAT, Oct 21 — The Johor Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) plans to implement cashless payment methods (e-wallets) at all farmers’ markets in the state.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Samsolbari Jamali said it would be implemented as early as the end of this year.

He said, it will also be extended to all Fama entrepreneurs in the state, including those who do business through the Agro Bazaar programme. The adoption of the payment method has grown during the current Covid-19 situation.

“The e-Wallet’s value-added features will help entrepreneurs to market their products, as well as facilitate customers in making their purchases without using cash.

“We plan to start at the Datin Halimah Farmers’ Market, in Johor Baru before expanding throughout the state,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of the Digital Marketing Course Via Agro Bazaar Online (ABO) 2020, here, late this afternoon.

Also present at the programme were Johor Fama director Shahrizan Sudiman and Batu Pahat District Officer Zulkiflee Abbas as well as 50 Fama entrepreneurs

Meanwhile, Samsolbari said ABO was a platform to help increase the sales of small and medium entrepreneurs’ products.

He said, the platform, which was launched in December 2015, also serves to facilitate the public and buyers to get certain products.

“To date, entrepreneurs using the ABO method have reached 400 in Johor and almost 6,000 nationwide,” he said. — Bernama